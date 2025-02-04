Hyderabad: 2 thieves nabbed, 6 bikes worth Rs 4 lakh recovered

Hyderabad: The Bachupally police nabbed a notorious gang involved in bike theft. The accused persons took the bike test ride and fled away as a customer from OLX app. The police arrested two persons and recovered six bikes all worth Rs four lakh from their possession. The arrested persons were Ongolu Ramesh Babu alias (27) and Chandramolu Gundappa alias Arjun (24) both working as a delivery executive and residents of Quthbullapur Mandal, Medchal- Malkajgiri district. The police said that another accused, their associate P Narsimha is absconding.

According to the police, on January 23, they received a complaint from an IT Employee from Bachupally area. In which he stated that he posted an advertisement in OLX about selling his bike, he received a call and stated that he is interested in buying the said bike. The seller shared his house address, when he showed his bike, the accused person took the bike for a test ride and fled away. The police registered a case U/S 318(4), 303(2) BNS and took up the investigation. K Suresh Kumar, DCP, Balanagar Zone said that the crime staff of the Bachupally police checking CCTV cameras found the accused persons who were roaming on the stolen bike, waylaid and brought them to Bachupally police station and on upon interrogation they confessed that they have stolen six bikes in the guise of test ride. The bikes belong to Bachupally (3), and each one at Miyapur, Jagadgirigutta and KPHB were recovered from them.

“Facing financial difficulties, they devised a plan to commit theft for quick money to pay off their debts. They browsed OLX ads for individuals selling bikes. Once they found a seller, the three accused would visit the location, request a test ride, and then escape with the bike,” said the police. The accused persons were arrested on Sunday with the help of CCTV cameras and are being produced before the court for judicial custody.