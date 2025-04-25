Live
Hyderabad: 208 Pakistani Nationals Ordered to Leave as India Cancels Visas After Pahalgam Terror Attack
India has responded quickly to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people. The government has canceled all Pakistani visas from April 27, 2025, with medical visas extended by 48 hours.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered states to identify and deport Pakistani nationals. In Hyderabad, 208 Pakistani nationals must leave within two days.
India blames Pakistan for planning the attack, which happened on April 22, 2025. Five terrorists opened fire on tourists. The attack is linked to Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, and authorities are hunting for the gunmen.
In response, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement with Pakistan. Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian flights and called the suspension an “act of war.”
Prime Minister Modi condemned the attack and vowed to punish those responsible. The government is working to find the terrorists and has briefed political parties about the situation.