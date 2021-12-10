Hyderabad: 278 HMWS&SB reservoirs to have 24-hour security soon

Hyderabad: Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Dana Kishore on Thursday described the incident at the Risala Gadda water tank as 'unfortunate'. He held a review meeting with the board directors at the head office. Kishore said the board was taking all measures to provide safe drinking water and security at reservoirs.

Through the reservoirs at the ORR, along with tankers in the city the board was supplying quality water with three-staged chlorination. The MD said though there was strict security at all reservoirs, steps are being taken to strengthen it to prevent such incidents. The board is arranging tight security at reservoirs and tanks. Kishore said 378 service reservoirs were in the city. Of them 100 were on the office premises and have 24-hour security; the remaining 278 would have 24-hour security soon.

The MD directed officials to take measures to prevent outsiders from entering the premises of reservoirs and tanks. He suggested gates near stairs leading to reservoirs be locked to prevent entry of such persons. Kishore also ordered officials to set up "outers not permitted" boards at all reservoirs. He announced that another 100 security guards would be deployed on Friday to provide 24-hour security at the reservoirs. Four flying squads were being set up to monitor the reservoirs' premises mainly during nights. The flying squad will be headed by Ravi Chandran Reddy, Chief Executive Officer.

"To monitor the reservoirs 600 CCTV cameras would be set up within a month. In three days, 21 teams under the supervision of vigilance officers would conduct security audits at reservoirs and tanks. Officials have been directed to submit a comprehensive report on security measures at reservoirs". Executive Director M Satyanarayana, Technical Director Ravi Kumar, CEO Ravi Chandran Reddy attended.