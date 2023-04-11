Hyderabad: 29 officials penalised for delay in house building permissions

Hyderabad: As many as 29 officials including Municipal Commissioners, Site and Technical Verification Officers who did not issue building permissions beyond 15 days of receipt of applications in contravention of the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TSbPASS) Act to provide timely building permits in the State have been fined Rs 3000.

Municipal administration Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar ordered the District Collectors to impose a penalty of Rs 3000 and recover from their salaries. The government has reviewed the report sent by the district level TSbPASS committees chaired by the district collectors regarding the delay in the issuance of building permits beyond the specified time. He directed the officials to penalise four municipal commissioners, 13 site technical verification officers and 10 site verification officers responsible for this delay. He stated this in the letter written to the Collectors of Hanumakonda, Medchal, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Warangal and Yadadri districts.