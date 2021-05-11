Hyderabad: 2BHK construction works at snail's pace

Hyderabad: Fearing another lockdown several migrant workers moved to their native places following which works of 2BHK are decelerating. Officials report that only 50 percent of the construction workers are going on the field.

The Covid-19 pandemic once again is haunting the migrant workers, this time the works pertaining to 2BHK took a back seat.

"Only 50 per cent of the total laborers present on-field works are being executed at a snail's pace," said an official of Housing department at GHMC.

Even those who have already taken the advance payment and agreed to work are absconding, the official added. Besides 2BHK works Covid effected several projects like Nala widening works, and flyover works due to shortage of manpower. As half of the labour was not attending the works are being taken up by the civic body with the existing labour.

Meanwhile the construction workers are not being paid form almost past 4-5 months, informed an official on Anonymity. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently clarified that Telangana will not impose lockdown to contain the spread of the virus as it will lead to the collapse of the financial system in the State.