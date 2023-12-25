Hyderabad: 3 arrested in Mahindra vehicle scam in city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have arrested three persons who cheated a man in the guise of selling Mahindra vehicles at lesser price. A team of Cyber Crimes Police Station arrested the accused who induced the victim by impersonating themselves as General Manager at Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited and cheating to the tune of over Rs 3.54 lakh

They were booked under sections 66 C and D of the Information Technology Act and sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused are Tadi Naveen Kumar, Kancharla Madhu and Srinivas Durga Prasad, all from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

Police said incriminating material was seized from the possession of the accused person.

The arrests were made during the investigation after receiving a complaint. V Danie Ratnam told police that he received a call from an unknown person, who identified himself as G.S. Chandrasekhar, claiming to be the General Manager (HR & Administration) at Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited. Chandrashekar stated that he was a former client of the complainant’s security services and informed him of their requirement for security services at a new factory located Industrial Park Unit, Palamaner in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.