Hyderabad: 3 crore being spent to beautify Kotha Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan along with MLAs Maganti Gopinath and Danam Nagender inspected beautification works of Kotha Cheruvu being executed with an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore in Film Nagar on Friday.



The Mayor said that as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was undertaking development and beautification of parks and lakes. "Revival and preservation of lakes neglected for decades are being taken-up. The beautification and development of Kotha Chervu is one among them. GHMC is taking steps to divert the sewerage and effluents flowing into the Cheruvu to Balkampet nala. Only rain water will be allowed into Kotha Cheruvu. Bathukamma ghat will be constructed on the banks of the cheruvu. With the beautification of cheruvu, mosquito menace will be reduced. Development of dhobi ghat, walking track will be taken up," he added.

Mayor instructed the officials concerned to develop central medians and take up greenery at open places in front of Kotha Cheruvu. Speaking with the residents of the locality on their representations he directed the officials to attend their grievances. Khairthabad Zonal Commissioner Praveenya, Corporator Mohd Rasheed Farazuddhin, SE (Lakes) Murali Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Eslavath Seva Naik and other officials were present.