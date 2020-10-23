Hyderabad: 3 grads from city build up a caring movement

Hyderabad: "We rise by lifting others," is the refrain of three friends from the city – P Prasanna Vikhil, Md Nadeem Khan and Ch Anish Patel. The trio joined hands for 'Project Chenchu' where they adopted 65 children and 15 pregnant women and try to meet their basic needs.

Serving the society from teenage, right after completing Class X, the 22-year-olds pursuing bachelor degree founded an NGO, Friends Being a Helping Hand (FBHHS), in 2015.

After completing career guidance programme, they started a counselling programme and till now the trio provided guidance and counseling to thousands of government school students for free of cost. For the purpose, they tied up with around 20 schools of Hyderabad.

FBHHS is an ISO certified and registered non-profit NGO which has now five branches in India. "Our primary objective is to work for the social development of underprivileged individuals, groups and communities. Focusing mainly on social integration and personal realisation of underprivileged children and adults," says the trio.

FBHHS works to render any social, moral financial assistance for the betterment of poor, orphans and tribal kids and in providing basic needs like food, shelter, clothes, medicines and education to the kids. Prasanna Vikhil, Founder of FBHHS, who is currently pursuing graduation from Nizam College in Psychology, highlighting his organisation's tagline, 'We Rise By Lifting Others,' says, "We have six sustainable development goals which we have adopted in 2015 to accomplish them by 2030. Till now we have impacted 1,00,000 government school students, supported 4,500 of them for education. We will go on doing more. I believe that every youngster in the city should serve the society as a social responsibility."

Speaking of their services, Ch Anish Patel said, "Our passion towards social work lies in eradicating poverty and hunger, providing quality education and shelter to the needy. We conduct campaigns, events and workshops on the same grounds. Being inspired by many humble hearts, we offer help wholeheartedly to the needy." Highlighting the major activities they have done, Md Nadeem said, "We have distributed over 1 lakh relief packets of rice and groceries for migrant workers, rag-pickers and many others during the pandemic. Handloom artisans of 17,500 families around India were adopted by us and have been provided basic needs during the lockdown. Our NGO distributed 6,500 sanitary pads to the slum and orphan girl child, daily meals were shared to 50,000 plus for the migrants, homeless, daily labourers in Hyderabad.

Distributed blankets, food, fruits, clothes to the flood affect areas of Warangal and Hyderabad. Along with it, We have adopted one old age home in Mehdipatnam."

The other four branches of FBHHS in India are being led by colrlege students who fall in the age group of 20-22 years. They have over 3,000 volunteers and 750 active volunteers who are presenting lifetime education scholarships to selected ten students.

Building a school for the tribal children in Srisailam Nallamalla forest is a dream project of FBHHS team.











