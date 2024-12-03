Hyderabad: 3 held for snatching

Hyderabad: The Begumpet police apprehended three persons involved in snatching and seized Rs 2 lakh cash, a bike, and three mobile phones from their possession.

Police arrested Bandaripally Sairam (23), a printing worker, Moram Shetty Srihari (23), and Chavan Lokesh (18), both working as delivery agents.

According to police, the accused persons, Lokesh, Srihari, and Sairam, who hail from Chilkanagar, Uppal, made a bid to snatch a money bag in the Begumpet police station limits. Sairam, who had a tea stall business called Lokesh and Srihari, informed them that a person brought a money bag from the opposite office, Kumar Velu Brothers. The daily collection of the money was about Rs 2,13,000, which the complainant had to deposit in COSMO Bank at James Street, MG Road, Secunderabad.

As the complainant left his office with the daily collection money bag, Lokesh and Srihari, on the instructions of Sairam, followed him on a bike without a number plate and covered their faces with masks. When he reached the Anand theatre bus stop at about 11:40 am, they snatched the money bag and fled from the spot.