Hyderabad: 3-member panel begins talks with Employees Assns

Hyderabad: The 3-member ‘Officers Committee’ on Wednesday began discussions with Employees Associations on pending issues pertaining to employees welfare.

The meeting held in Secretariat was attended by TGEJAC chairman M Jagadeeshwar, Secretary General A Srinivas Rao and other members of the JAC. The JAC gave insights into their 57 demands to the Officers Committee. The officials’ panel that had elaborate discussion with the JAC leaders assured to put forth the word with the concerned Ministers towards resolving the issues.

The Officers Committee comprises Navin Mittal, the principal secretary (Revenue) as its chairperson, with DS Lokesh Kumar, secretary (PR&RD dept) and D Krishna Bhaskar, special secretary and CMD, TGTRANSCO, as its members.