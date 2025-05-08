Live
- FTA with UK ensures greater mkt access to Indian exporters: FM
- 9% rise takes PE/VC inflows to $43 bn in 2024
- 15 people killed, over 40 injured as Pakistan carries out heavy shelling in J&K
- CoinSwitch releases Proof of Reserves report
- OTS Advertising MD gets award
- $24-bn investment potential in India amid global green drive
- Carrera Eyewear collaborates Pat Cummins
- War crisis preparedness: Mock drills conducted at several places in AP
- YSRCP Plenary next year: Jagan
- Padmavati Parinayam enters 2nd day
Hyderabad: 3-member panel begins talks with Employees Assns
Hyderabad: The 3-member ‘Officers Committee’ on Wednesday began discussions with Employees Associations on pending issues pertaining to employees welfare.
The meeting held in Secretariat was attended by TGEJAC chairman M Jagadeeshwar, Secretary General A Srinivas Rao and other members of the JAC. The JAC gave insights into their 57 demands to the Officers Committee. The officials’ panel that had elaborate discussion with the JAC leaders assured to put forth the word with the concerned Ministers towards resolving the issues.
The Officers Committee comprises Navin Mittal, the principal secretary (Revenue) as its chairperson, with DS Lokesh Kumar, secretary (PR&RD dept) and D Krishna Bhaskar, special secretary and CMD, TGTRANSCO, as its members.