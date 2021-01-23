Hyderabad: 3 years on, no postings, rue selected nurses

Hyderabad: Around 300 contract staff nurses and nursing students held protests across the city at different locations like Amberpet, Koti, Afzalgunj, demanding fulfilment of vacant nursing positions. It has been 10 years since the government recruited staff nurses and the notification was released only once in 2017 and results were out after 3 years in 2020. But the government is yet to provide employment for the passed-outs.



"Around 3,311 positions were mentioned in 2017 notification for the exam in March 2018 and after announcing the merit list, the government is still not allowing us to join works. The process of certificate submission and other works are still pending and nothing seems to be moving on a fast-track. We have already waited for 3 long years for the exam results and we have lost patience and trust in the government. What we need is just jobs and want the Telangana government to provide employment. We deserve to get them as we achieved merit scores," M Gopika, a nursing student from Koti, told The Hans India.

"We are staff nurses working for 10 years as contract nurses and they promised to regularise our positions but they failed to do it. Then we requested for notification to write the exam, we got a notification in 2017 and results were given after 3 years in 2020.

We are still waiting for recruitment and when we are reaching them to find a solution for our problems, they arrested us today and it is disappointing. On an average, 3,300 positions are vacant in the Telangana and it's been three years no notification and we only demand the government to fill the positions as soon as possible," said M Geeth, a contract nurse from OGH.