Hyderabad: 31,372 appear on day 7 of Inter exam

Hyderabad: On day seven of the Intermediate first-year exam on Friday around 31,372 appeared for the Public Administration Paper-1, bridge course, and Mathematics Paper-I.

According to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE), of the total of 36,291 candidates registered for the exam, 4,919 were absent.

The board observers who were sent to various centres found the exam were conducted smoothly and peacefully.

