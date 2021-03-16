Hyderabad: 36 TMREIS students tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: A total of 36 students of the Balanagar branch of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) situated at Bandlaguda, Nagole, tested Coronavirus positive in RT-PCR test on Tuesday.

The routine Covvid-19 test was carried out among 140 people, including students, teaching and non-teaching staff by the management as precautionary measures. All infected students were said to be asymptomatic and their condition was stable. They were separated and isolated in the school premises itself, as facilities for quarantine were made available there in hostels.



Speaking about the scenario, secretary of TMRIES B Shafiullah said tests were carried out as a precautionary measure, Rapid Antigen test results were yet to come."The girls have been sent to quarantine on the school premises. The students are healthy, and the management is taking extra care of them. If Rapid Antigen test results too show positive for the 36 students, the remaining students will be sent home to be safe. The premises will be sanitised and the school will remain closed till quarantine of the infected is completed," he added.

According to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), the SR Nagar branch also reported two positive cases. One or two cases from the government-run hostels were being reported daily. About 40,000 students are studying in 204 residential high schools and two junior colleges being run by TMRIES.