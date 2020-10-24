Hyderabad: 4-yr-old adopts tortoise at zoo

Hyderabad: Akshay Chakraborty (4) adopted a female Al-Dabra Giant Tortoise at Nehru Zoological Park on Friday, for a period of 1 year. Akshay Chakraborty

along with his parents visited Nehru Zoological Park, and offered to adopt a female Al-Dabra giant tortoise and paid Rs 30,000 towards the adoption charges. Later, the family toured the zoo and appreciated the maintenance and hygiene of the animals. N Kshitija, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, thanked Akshay Chakraborty and his parents for their concern towards animal welfare at the zoo. She urged all the citizens and corporates to come forward and join hands with the zoo in conservation and breeding of wild animals.

Al-Dabra Giant Tortoise is endemic to Seychelles (East African Country). One pair of Al- Dabra Giant tortoise was are received as a gift from the President of Seychelles to the President of India in 2018. Ministry of EFST & CC, Government of India, selected NZP for housing these tortoises as it has the best habitat and open moated enclosures.