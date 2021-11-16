Hyderabad: 42 jailed for drunk driving

As many as forty-two persons jailed for drunk driving by the Cyberabad Traffic Police in five days. The duration vary from for one day to seven days.



According to the traffic police, 42 were among 321 persons caught for drunk driving and without driving a licence during regular vehicle checking between November 8 and 12 at various places across the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on violators of the drunken driving rule and over Rs 1.3 lakh on those without driving a licence.

Meanwhile, two persons caught by Punjagutta traffic police during a drunk and drive check were sent to jail for five days and a fine of Rs 10,500 was imposed on them by a city court.