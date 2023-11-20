Hyderabad: 43 land in hospitals after eating mandi in Old City

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation shut down MS Mandi in Old city, after Several people had fallen sick after eating food at a restaurant. The foodies had mandi (Arabian dish) at an eatery located at Purani Haveli on Thursday. Over 43 members complained of uneasiness and other health issues and were admitted in various hospitals.

The people became unwell after eating mandi served in the Mandi hotel located at Purani Haveli. Some people took parcels home. As many as 43 people including 12 of one family fell sick. They complained of uneasiness, stomach ache, headache, fever, and nausea.

“The concerned food safety officers inspected the premises and suspected possible contamination of Mayonnaise and mandi rice. The samples were sent for analysis. The management was instructed to shut the premises till further notice,” a statement issued by the Assistant Food Controller GHMC stated.

The glass fitting workers of seven members who were working in the same restaurant had lunch and ate mandi. Afterwards, they complained of uneasiness and were admitted to the nearby private hospital.

A worker, who is now admitted at Government fever hospital in Nallakunta said “On November 16, me and my six colleagues after fitting glass, had mandi and all went for a checkup after observing health issues. After examining, the doctors in the private hospital asked us to admit in fever hospital as we all were suffering from food poisoning,” the person said. He said since Friday, seven along with another dozen people are admitted here in Fever hospital,” he added.

“Since Friday, people are admitted in different hospitals and undergoing treatment,” said Ashraf, a family member of one of the persons who fell sick.

Another group of four members, two are admitted in a private hospital in Darulshifa and other two in Fever hospital. Another group of six youngsters are admitted in Fever hospital. Similarly, a couple who went to have mandi was also admitted in Fever hospital.

The doctors at the hospital said, over 20 persons are admitted here for food poisoning, and all came after eating mandi on Thursday.

On Saturday, a youngster lodged a complaint against the hotel management with the Mir Chowk police.

According to Sheikh Shoaib, he and his friend Arbaz Khan, both residents of Yakutpura on Saturday had ordered for mandi late in the night on Thursday. Shoaib ate while Arbaz abstained from consuming it as he just ate his dinner.

Afterwards, Shoaib complained of vomiting and severe stomach pain and immediately, he was rushed to a private clinic. After examining Shoaib, the doctor said that he fell seriously ill due to food poisoning.

Police have informed the food safety department about the complaint and began investigating.

Meanwhile, following a complaint by a foodie, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation inspects a mandi restaurant in Gudimalkapur. In a complaint, a customer reportedly found insect in the Mandi served by a restaurant.

On a social media complaint, a user tagged GHMC, complaining about the insect in Mandi. The GHMC’s Food Safety Officer inspected the premises and lifted samples. Later, an inspection report was submitted for further action.