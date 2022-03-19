Hyderabad: 47% people not getting enough sleep; it impacts quality of life

Hyderabad: A survey on sleep disorders and obstructive sleep apnea conducted by the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), here, has indicated that 47 per cent of individuals who participated in the survey were not getting enough sleep, which impacted their quality of life.

The survey, titled 'Sleep Disorders and Obstructive Sleep Apnea', which covered over 800 respondents, indicated that a rising incidence of sleep-related disorders in society.

The survey, which was shared by AIG doctors on the occasion of the World Sleep Day on Friday, also indicated that 11-12 per cent people in the population are at a high-risk of sleep apnea.

Dr. Srinivas Kishore, Director, ENT, said "not getting enough sleep results in impaired physical and mental health. Of 38 sleep disorders, the most concerning one is Obstructive Sleep Disorder (OSA). Apart from causing multiple health problems, OSA can be fatal if not treated".

Dr. Vishwanath Gella, Director, Pulmonology, said "the findings indicate that there are almost 11-12 per cent people in the population who are at a high-risk of sleep apnea. These people often complain about headaches after sleeping, tiredness throughout the day, feeling irritated, and losing concentration at work."

Dr. Gella said 40 per cent of highway accidents are due to drivers dozing off. "With 11 per cent of the world's vehicles, India accounts for more than 11 per cent of all road accidents. Sleep-testing can reduce sleep-related road accidents in India," he added.