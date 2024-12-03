Live
Just In
Hyderabad: 5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped by Neighbor in Jawaharnagar
A 5-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbor, Paramesh Kumar, in Jawaharnagar.
A shocking incident took place in Jawaharnagar in Hyderabad where a girl was raped. The accused Paramesh Kumar, a 30-year-old construction worker, allegedly raped a five-year-old girl from his neighborhood.
As reported by police, he tricked the girl into coming to his house by promising her food. He then allegedly raped her.
After the assault, he threatened the girl to keep quiet, saying he would hurt her and her family if she told anyone.
The incident came to light when the girl's mother noticed a change in her behavior. When she questioned what was wrong, the girl revealed about the abuse.
A complaint was filed, and the Jawaharnagar police began their investigation. While the suspect has been taken into custody, he has not yet been officially arrested.