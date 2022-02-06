  • Menu
Hyderabad: 56 grievances lodged at 'Property Tax Parishkaram'

Hyderabad: In the first weekly programme to sort property tax disputes, 56 grievances were received during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) 'Property Tax Parishkaram' held on Sunday. According to GHMC officials, of the issues received, four have been solved and remaining will be solved within a week.

Moreover, the Property Tax Parishkaram will be conducted at all 30 circle offices of the GHMC from 9:30 am to 1 pm on February 13, 20, 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27.

