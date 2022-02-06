Hyderabad: 5K Run held by Uppal Bhagath to run out Covid

Hyderabad: As believed by several scientists that soon Covid-19 pandemic will turn endemic a '5K Fun Run to run Covid out' was organised by Chatrapati Shivaji Maratha Sankskritic Trust on Sunday at the HMDA Uppal Bhagath, which attracted nearly 500 runners of Maratha community from Hyderabad and Secunderabad and several sportsmen took part.

The '5K Fun Run' was flagged-off by Bethi Subhas Reddy, MLA Uppal Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman of SATS (Sports Authority of Telangana State), and Dr SM Hussaini alias Mujeeb, President, Telangana Non-gazetted Officers' (TNGO) Association. The run was aimed at encouraging good healthy lifestyle and youth to discover the joy of running and also be a part of the Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022. The joy run supported by Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar and also featured enthusiastic runners who turned up in large number at Uppal Bhagath. Many amateur runners also turned up for the 5K fun run to support 'Run to Covid Out'. The 5K run featured participants like cyclists, IPL players, Kabaddi players and young athletes who aimed to motivate participants from all walks of life to adopt healthy lifestyle and sports activities. The 5k run was sponsored by Kamineni Hospitals, which provided ambulance service, medical support to the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Uppal MLA Bethi Subhas Reddy said, "Maratha community in Hyderabad plays an important role in the development of the State and for the upliftment of Maratha community the Telangana government has provided 2 acres of land for the construction of Maratha Bhawan in HMDA Uppal Bhagath." Uppal MLA also announced that soon a statue of Shivaji Maharaj will be constructed at Uppal Bund or at Ramanthapur bund.

President and members of Chatrapati Shivaji Maratha Sankskritic Trust including L K Shinde Retd DSP, Prakash Patil, Madan Jadhav, Nivas Nikam, Monish Ghadge, Pavan Shinde, Dilip Kumar Jagtap, Sports Convenor Organiser, Dr Vasundara Kamineni, Director of Kamineni Hospitals and others were present.