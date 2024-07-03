Live
Hyderabad: 68-yr-old man crushed to death in lift shaft
Hyderabad: A 68-year-old man died after he accidentally slipped and fell into an elevator pit in Addagutta in Tukaramgate on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as D V Venkata Narasaiah, is a resident of Boduppal.
He had come to his relative’s house to attend a memorial service in the apartment where the incident occurred.
According to the police, it is suspected that the victim unintentionally opened a door to a lift shaft without realising that the lift compartment had not arrived.
This led to a fall that caused severe injuries. Subsequently, the lift compartment descended rapidly and landed on him, resulting in his death from the impact.
Family members noticed his absence and conducted a search, discovering him in the lift shaft.
The police registered a case, and the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for a postmortem.
Further investigation is underway.