Hyderabad: 7-yr-old boy slips into nala, dies

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident at Bowenpally, a seven-year-old boy fell into an open Nala and died. According to locals, Anand Sai accidentally slipped and fell into it while playing in front of his house, and due to the high flow of drain water, he swept away. Locals who saw the boy falling in Nala rushed to save him, but in vain. Locals later informed the police and firefighters, who rushed to the scene and started rescue measures. After searching for three hours, his body was found at some distance from the place of accident and taken out. Death of Anand left locals in grief who later vent their anger stating that no protective wall was constructed even after several representations were made to the municipal authorities concerned. Police registered a complaint and shifted the body to government hospital for post-mortem.