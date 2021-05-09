Hyderabad: A 70-year-old Covid patient sacrifice an ICU bed for others

Hyderabad: A 70 year-old-Abdul Sattar of Tolichowki was on a ventilator in ICU at a private hospital. He was not stable and his oxygen level was also fluctuating.

But then the septuagenarian saw the problems being faced by patients who were much younger to him in finding oxygen beds. This made him think that he was blocking not just an oxygen bed but the life of a promising youngster. Sattar thought, he was 70 years of age and at fag end of life.

As this thought came to him, he asked the doctors to discharge him at his own risk and allot his bed to someone who needs oxygen or ventilator. Initially the doctors did not agree but they had to discharge him as he insisted.

Sattar has been under treatement at home for past 12 day or so and is still using an oxygen concentrator. His reports have declared that he was now negative. Sattar said that "the virus was at the peak when he was admitted to the ICU and the situation has turned worse in a week. Hospitals are finding it difficult to get oxygen supply. I saw attendants of patients pleading with the management to admit the patients but the management was helpless. That is when he decided to vacate the bed for some person who's life was more precious than his. Abdul Sattar went through a tough time during his illness as he lives with his wife at home his only son stays abroad. His neighbour Syed Ehtesham took care of Abdul Sattar from admission to discharge from the hospital. Praising Ehtesham, he said that Ehtesham was like an angel to me as he was not afraid of visiting a positive patient regularly. He is the real hero for me, Sattar added.