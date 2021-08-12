Hyderabad: A host of civic woes plague JNNURM Colony residents

Hyderabad: It seems that there is no end to increasing civic problems plaguing the residents of Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) houses at Allwyn colony in Yellamma Banda. It was more than two months since the dwellers were bearing hardships, as no effective action was taken by the civic body to resolve various civic issues in the housing complex.

Houses in the Allwyn colony were provided under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) housing scheme. Many were lying vacant but after being in dilapidated condition houses were allotted in 2017.

Residents complain that the houses are in a bad condition, pointing out that poor drainage and sewer system have added to their woes. Locals said even after lodging several complaints with the concerned authorities no one came forward to resolve their issues.

People living in JNNURM houses located in Gandhamguda, Bandlaguda, Kalimandir, Kukatpally say that they are facing several difficulties as they are not receiving drinking water and even, if received the water is mixed with sewer water. With no water, they are forced to boil the same water and use it.

T. Shailaja, a resident of Allwyn Colony said, "The roof of our houses leak when it rains and a foul smell emanates from the walls making impossible to live inside the house The government had provided the house with an aim that poor can live here happily but instead our lives have become more problematic than earlier."

Another resident said that they have made several complaints to the department but in vain.

About 500 families who live here in Allwyn Colony JNNURM houses have been exposed to diseases as the locality has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes with drainage water flowing on the road due to broken drainage lines.

The residents demanded the State government to immediately provide basic facilities of drinking water, sewage connection, streetlights, and roads. prob