Hyderabad: A Prahlad set to join BJP
Hyderabad: Former chairman of Mulugu Market Committee and son of former minister Ajmira Chandulal, A Prahlad is set to join the BJP soon.
The BRS leader is said to have finalised the date for joining BJP as he is planning to hold a public meeting with a crowd of 20,000 in Mulugu on September 12 under Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and head of the joining committee Etala Rajender and ST constituencies in-charge Garikapati Mohan Rao.
The youth leader is said to be upset as the party has kept him aside after the defeat of his father, former minister Ajmira Chandulal in the 2018 elections and he was not given the posts of party district president and constituency in-charge. He anticipated receiving a ticket for this election, but the ZP chairperson Bade Nagajyoti, a tribal woman, was chosen by the party.