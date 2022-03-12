Hyderabad: A rail over bridge too far

Hyderabad: Will the rail over bridge (RoB) come up at Bolarum, as the project has been pending for more than a decade. Commuters are facing traffic snarls due to lack of RoB. Vexed over lack of clarity on the RoB, members of the Federation of New Bolarum Colonies Welfare Association have raised their voice on social media and demanded the State government to expedite the RoB work. Residents allege that there is no clarity on this project; when it will see the light of the day. They point out that a joint inspection of the GHMC and the SCR officials for alignment finalisation is pending for one year. The situation in Bolarum is becoming worst day after day.

Ramesh Rao of Bolarum said, "We have been approaching authorities for years to expedite the ROB work. There has been no progress. Huge traffic jam is witnessed daily, specially during peak hours at the stretch connecting two major highways, NH 44 and Rajiv Rahadari (SH 1). Whereas in other parts of city for road connectivity major development is taking place, but why northern part is always neglected."

A Murali Krishna, working president, Federation of New Bolarum Colonies Welfare Association, pointed out that "After Covid everything is coming back to normal, traffic near the Bolarum railway station has increased manifold. During peak hours 3-4 km-long traffic jam is being witnessed. In the past many years we have requested the GHMC and IT Minister KT Ramarao to look into this issue, as commuters using this stretch are daily facing hardships."

T Raju of Bolarum said, "A joint inspection by the GHMC and the SCR officials for alignment finalisation was planned; but it has not taken place. It seems that everything is on paper; nothing seems in reality. The stretch is giving nightmarish experiences. As it is a major connectivity for two national highways, a ROB was proposed. There has been no progress. As the stretch is narrow lot of time is consumed to cross. It will be better if the concerned officials take up RoB work so that traffic woes will ease."