Live
- Over 700 killed in SL road accidents in 1st 4 months of 2023
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report
- I agree with Rohit Sharma, WTC final should be a three-match series: Brad Hogg
- AP EAPCET 2023 results likely to be released tomorrow
- How to share WhatsApp video call screen on Windows
- 5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR
- Congress slams Centre over alleged data breach of Covid vaccine beneficiaries
- Southwest Monsoon spreads into other places in AP, rains likely in parts of state
- Rajamouli turns into actor; B-town filmmaker directs him
- NH-44 Between Delhi And Chandigarh Is Closed As Farmers Continue Their Sit-In
Hyderabad: A ride into the past!
A group of enthusiastic cyclists had a ride into the past!
Hyderabad: A group of enthusiastic cyclists had a ride into the past!
The Happy Hyderabad and Hyderabad Cycling Revolution brought cyclists from across the city to the Telangana State Archaeology Museum popularly known as Hyderabad Museum located in the Public Garden near Nampally Station.
Taking the cyclists into the genesis of the museum, Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed, a young historian in Hyderabad, highlighted the exhibits that are pride of the museum. "This museum's most popular attraction is its Egyptian mummy of Princess Naishu which was brought in 1930 to Hyderabad by Nasir Nawaz Jung, the son-in-law of Asaf Jah VI. He presented it to Asaf Jah VII, who donated it to the museum. He had reportedly bought it for 1000 pounds. It is one of the six Egyptian Mummies in India," he said.
"The museum displays a huge gallery on Buddha dating back to the last century. It has a wide variety of archaeological artifacts from the Nizam and Kakatiya dynasty too," he explained.