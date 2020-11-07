Hyderabad: A tribute to Army's valorous past

Barely known to the outside world and accessible to very few, the glimpse of Golconda Artillery's Gunner's Memorial is a feast to one's eyes. It remains one of the spectacular monuments within the ramparts of the historic fort. Reflecting the sacrifices of soldiers in historic battles, this well-preserved memorial showcases the commitment and discipline of Indian Army.

This stone-clad monument which is amongst the latest additions to Gunner's Park is beautifully made and shows the statue of kneeling Gunner in a very proportionate way. Besides this, the cannon on the top provides every detail into the history. With two panels on either side, the monument highlights how the gun was transported by animals and other means. Entirely made of brass, the statue and gun glitters like gold in the sunlight.

"This monument itself portrays different stages of guns (heavy gunnery) or cannons. As the original guns were transported by horses and by various other methods, these panels portray transportation methods," says Anuradha Reddy, INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage) convenor for the Hyderabad chapter.

According to her, the Artillery Centre which received different awards from the INTACH in recent years for Makkai Darwaza, Artillery Museum, Ibrahim Bagh lines and some others, the Gunner's Memorial remains one of the eye-catching monuments installed in recent years.

"Artillery centre at Golconda Fort is a continuous history of military architecture. In the beginning, Kakatiyas built a mud fort, which was a military installation. Stone fortifications were constructed under different rulers of Qutb shahi. The present artillery centre continues to house historic space, which is relevant in the military history of centuries. The Army's role continues to remain the same, protection of the citizens," she explains.

The Memorial portrays the history of the gun through ages, particularly in the memory of Indian soldiers who fought in World War II. Besides this, the museum in the artillery center has a wonderful display of guns historically used in the Golconda fort and its surroundings.

It features guns from Qutbshahi, Mughal and Asafjahi period. Wonderfully arranged collection of weapons found in the region. Incidentally, the Unit here is called Golconda gunners and makes Golconda part of continuous military history, right from Kakatiya, Qutbshahi and Asafjahi particularly at the military cantonment.