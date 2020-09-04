Hyderabad: ACB arrests Devika Rani again in ESI scam

Former director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Devika Rani has been arrested again in the ESI scam in Hyderabad by the ACB. The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau have taken Devika Rani along with eight others into custody on Friday.

The ACB on Thursday found that the accused had swindled Rs 6.5 crore government money and registered another case against them. Fresh cases were registered against Kancharla Sri Hari Babu alias Babji, Kancharla Sujatha, Kukkala Krupa Sagar Reddy, Bandi Venkateshwarlu, Cherukuri Nagaraju, Tinkashala Venkatesh. The arrested has been sent to ACB office for questioning.



On Monday, the ACB officials seized Rs 4.47 crore unaccounted cash from Devika Rani and her colleague Naga Lakshmi. The money was seized from a real estate company in Hyderabad during investigations into the disproportionate assets case.



Devika Rani cheated the government of Rs 9 crore by creating fake medical bills who had invested Rs 3.75 crore in real estate company while Rs 72 lakh by Naga Lakshmi. The former IMS director also invested Rs 22 lakh in 'benamis'. The officials also identified another Rs 2.29 crore paid through cheques and online transfers through various sources to purchase the property. The former IMS director was charged with making false indents, records and violating the rules in purchasing medicines.