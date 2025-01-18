Hyderabad: Accident Victim’s Heart and Lungs Transported via Metro and ORR to Save Lives

On January 17, 2025, a life-saving transportation project in Hyderabad demonstrated how the city's state-of-the-art infrastructure is crucial for organ donation. Ultimately, lives were saved when the heart and lungs of 34-year-old Malga Naveen, who had been deemed brain dead after a horrific accident, were successfully transferred over the Hyderabad Metro and the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

While riding his two-wheeler, Naveen collided with a tractor and sustained serious injuries. He was sent to a private hospital. He declared brain death on the evening of January 17 as his health deteriorated in spite of the medical team's best efforts. His kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, and corneas were among the five organs that the medical staff at Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar swiftly harvested when his family decided to donate his organs.

Three of these organs were transplanted into hospitalized patients, and the heart and lungs were ready to be sent to other hospitals throughout the city. Green corridors that were carefully planned were used to convey these essential organs.

The heart was transferred to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdi-ka-Pul via the Hyderabad Metro, and the lungs were taken to Yashoda Hospitals in Hitech City via road along the ORR. The lung transport crew completed the 39-minute trip from 9:45 p.m. to 10:24 p.m. Both trips were well planned and carried out.

Organ transplants throughout Telangana are made possible in large part by the Jeevandan Cadaver Transplantation Programme, which oversaw these surgeries. The patients were given a second chance at life because the organs arrived at their destinations on time thanks to the effective usage of the city's Metro and ORR networks.