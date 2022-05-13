Hyderabad: Activists echo demand for Rs 5 meals at RTC hospital

Hyderabad: After the Telangana government launched the Rs 5 meal scheme for attendants of patients in 18 government hospitals in Greater Hyderabad, the activists and trade union leaders demanded the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to provide the same in RTC Tarnaka hospital.

Under the scheme, the State government, jointly with Hare Rama Hare Krishna Mission, provides three-time meals every day to the attendants of patients. They will be charged a nominal Rs 5 for each meal. M Nageswararao former RTC board director and senior trade union leader urged RTC management to provide free meals to the inpatients undergoing treatment at RTC Tarnaka hospital with the cooperation of Hare Ram Hare Krishna.

It was launched by Health Minister T Harish Rao and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali in the Osmania General Hospital on May 12. It is estimated that over 20,000 people will have meals under the scheme every day.