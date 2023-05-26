Hyderabad: Actor Jeeva spotted at Shadnagar Sub Registrar Office

Rangareddy: Renowned actor Jeeva, famous for his role in the film "Rangam," made a visit to the Shadnagar Sub Registrar Office in Rangareddy district on Thursday.

The purpose of his visit was to obtain a plot pick stone from the Solipur area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sub-Registrar.

Jeeva, known for his impressive performances in the film industry, arrived at the Sub Register Office to complete the necessary formalities for acquiring the plot pick stone. The visit created a buzz among the staff and visitors present, as fans and onlookers recognised the popular actor.