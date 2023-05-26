Live
- Hyderabad: KCR heaps praises on sanitation workers across State
- Retd. IAS M V S Prasad passes away
- Healthy competition or play spoilsport in polls?
- Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor inaugurates Ward Officers’ training programme
- TSRTC launches ‘General Route Pass’ for public
- Hyderabad: BJP legislator demands cancellation of ORR contract
- Anantapur: Rs 17.65 cr budget for libraries approved
- Hyderabad: Irked residents of Old City complain of bad smell
- Hyderabad: Eatala’s secret talks with expelled BRS leaders leadto political speculations
- Puttaparthi: Collector P Arun Babu inspects Vidya Kanuka stocks
Hyderabad: Actor Jeeva spotted at Shadnagar Sub Registrar Office
Highlights
Renowned actor Jeeva, famous for his role in the film "Rangam," made a visit to the Shadnagar Sub Registrar Office in Rangareddy district on Thursday.
Rangareddy: Renowned actor Jeeva, famous for his role in the film "Rangam," made a visit to the Shadnagar Sub Registrar Office in Rangareddy district on Thursday.
The purpose of his visit was to obtain a plot pick stone from the Solipur area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sub-Registrar.
Jeeva, known for his impressive performances in the film industry, arrived at the Sub Register Office to complete the necessary formalities for acquiring the plot pick stone. The visit created a buzz among the staff and visitors present, as fans and onlookers recognised the popular actor.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS