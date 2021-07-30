Hyderabad: Advocate fatally stabbed by sibling

Tolichowki: In a gruesome act, a woman advocate was murdered by her brother following an argument over a share in their ancestral property at Adam's Colony here on Thursday. She was identified as Rayeesa Fathima and the accused as Arif Ali.

According to the police, Fathima is a practising lawyer at the Nampally Criminal Court. She was attacked with a knife by Arif, a timber merchant, on the neck. She suffered grievous injuries and was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

Investigation revealed that the duo used to quarrel frequently over shares in their ancestral properties at various locations in the city. On Thursday afternoon, Arif went to Fathima's house to hold discussions and picked up a fight with her on purpose. As their heated argument turned intense, he slit her throat and fled, informed the police.

Fathima's family members and neighbours shifted her to a hospital. The police nabbed Arif and detained him at Golconda PS for questioning. Once the investigation is complete, he will be booked under relevant sections of IPC.