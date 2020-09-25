Hyderabad: After 6 months, city buses hit the roads

Hyderabad City bus services: Six months after the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the city bus services in Hyderabad hit the roads on Friday morning following the COVID-19 regulations. Masks are made mandatory to the passengers boarding the buses.

In the first phase, 25 per cent of the buses will be operated. There are around 2,900 buses at 29 depots in the city out of which 1,700 buses in Hyderabad and 1,200 buses in Secunderabad are usually operated in the city. However, keeping the current situation in view, only 650 buses will be run i.e, 25 buses from every depot.

On the other hand, inter-state bus services to Karnataka and Maharashtra have also been resumed from today. While the busesin the Hyderabad outskirts resumed from Wednesday.

It is already known that district buses in the state had resumed in May third week as per unlock 4.0 regulations by the centre. Common people have had a hard time with no buses for a long time and made them depend on private transport services.