Hyderabad: After girl's death, GHMC decides to cover open drains

Hyderabad: In the wake of death of a 12-year old girl after she skid into a drain while cycling, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has swung into action and decided to take up nala capping (construction of box drains) on the open drains which are less than two meters width, with a budget of Rs 300 crore.

This was announced by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao during a review meeting with the municipal officials on Monday. The Minister said that GHMC would soon commence the capping works on nalas which are less than two metres in width and instructed the officials to come up with an action plan to complete the works in time.

Administrative sanction for Rs 300 crore would be accorded shortly to execute the works, said KTR, adding that the government would soon provide all the permissions and the required support to take up the works. Stating that most of the nalas, which are less than two metres wide, are located in densely populated areas, the Minister asked the officials to take all the precautions to avoid any untoward incidents.

At nalas, which are more than two metres in width and where the execution of capping works was not feasible, the Minister directed officials to take up fencing works as per National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court guidelines. The municipal corporation is equipped with details of nalas across its limits. The Minister wanted the officials to focus on new areas and addition of new nalas, especially with the expansion of city limits.