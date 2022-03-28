Hyderabad: After many years of await Model Rythu Bazaar opens at KPHB

Hyderabad: Ministers Niranjan Reddy, T Harish Rao, Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday inaugurated the Model Rythu Bazaar at the Asia's biggest KPHB colony.

After the formation of separate Telangana State, the first model Rythu Bazaar was inaugurated in Erragadda and second one was opened in Kukatpally KPHC Colony. Minister Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for the second model Rythu Bazaar in July 2018. Cellar and G plus building with all facilities were constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore. In the ground floor 158 stalls for farmers, 65 stalls for self-help group and 18 shops were constructed. Similarly, on the first floor, 148 stalls for farmers, 77 stalls for self-help groups and five shops were constructed.

With these, the new Rythu Bazaar with 471 stalls with all amenities came into being on Sunday. Local MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and corporator Mandadi Srinivas thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for gifting the new model Rythu Bazaar for the general public.

MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and MLC Naveen Kumar and others were present.