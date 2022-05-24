Hyderabad: Agama scholars urge President to resolve Hindu Deity Rights row

Hyderabad: Stating that the miraculous revealing of Shivling in Gyanvyapi has indicated the will of the deity to reclaim his place of worship, the Agama scholars who are participating in the three-day Shaivagama symposium have appealed President Ramnath Kovind to expeditiously resolve Article 363 Hindu Deity Rights dispute through Article 143 reference. The Shaivagama scholars are participating in the three-day conference, which started at Sri Cheruvugattu Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple and have resolved to work to fulfil wish of Shiv Ling deity through resolution of Article 363 Hindu Deity Rights dispute for the well-being of the nation which is dependent on following of dharma.

Chilkur Balaji head priest CS Rangarajan said the miraculous revealing of Shivling in Gyanvyapi has indicated the will of the deity to reclaim his place of worship as per the wish of Sri Krishna deity of Udipi expressed through a letter dated May 3 by Vidyasagar Theertha Swamiji of Sri Krishnapura Matha.

The Shaivagama scholars, who deliberated on the issue of 'establishing Constitutional Rama Rajya' support Sreesakthi Saanthananda Maharshi Swamiji's letter expressing wish of Jatayu on resolution of Article 363 Hindu Deity Rights dispute dated November 25, 2021, to establish Rama Rajya in Bharath. The scholars appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the obligation of oath, promise to members of Lord Ayyappa family and Sabarimala BJP manifesto promise on Deity Rights by enabling resolution of Article 363 Hindu Deity Rights dispute.

Rangarajan said the scholars had also appealed to UP Chief Minister of Yogi Adityanath to fulfil the obligation under Article 39A to ensure justice for deity by taking steps to resolve Article 363 Hindu Deity Rights dispute through formal letters to the President and the Prime Minister.