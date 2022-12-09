Hyderabad: Aggrieved citizen knocks at NHRC door over civic apathy

Hyderabad: A resident from Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki, filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after many of his complaints for the last several years regardingcivic issuesfell on deaf ears. Nadeem Colony has been in a state of neglect, he writes to NHRC.

According to the complainant, Syed Suhaib Ahmed, many complaints have been raised by residents of Nadeem Colony for the last 15 years now, about various issues with government officials and other authorities, however, there has been no improvement since.

"Nadeem Colony has been in a state of neglect, especially the stretch of road near Omer function hall is in a state of complete disarray. This underdeveloped area needs immediate attention for certain basic civic amenities on par with planned and developed colonies of Hyderabad city on priority basis," said Suhaib in his complaint.

Several issues including, open nala, open drains, areas surrounded by heaps of garbage and wretched state of the road, all this coupled has made the life of residents miserable. In spite of repeated complaints, GHMC officials did not respond. "This issue has persisted for so long and multiple complaints to the local representatives and the GHMC officials. But no action was taken. Nevertheless, I decided to approach the NHRC," said Suhaib.

There is an open nala, which is causing dire health issues to residents who are residing in the vicinity. The open stretch of nala emits unbearable foul smell which not only causes irritation to residents but also causes illness amongst the residents. The long-pending open nala works is said to be sanctioned multiple times over the years however there has been no improvement since. Many complaints have been raised by residents of Nadeem Colony for 15 years now, but to no avail.

Syed said "During the monsoons, the whole area gets flooded and rescue teams are sent to evacuate people. It was for more than a decade now and still there was no solution. The drain needs to be widened and diverted before a huge mishap happens," added Suhaib. He also requested for re-carpeting of road with VDCC and clear garbage, desilt manhole and nala on priority basis as the area is in highly deplorable condition."

Suhaib also tweeted that "We the residents of Nadeem Colony have raised the issue of insanitary conditions prevailing in the colony causing health issues. With each passing day the situation is worsening, and the misery of residents is aggravated. Many times, residents were promised by the officials that the issue will be solved, however so far, the promises are reneged," he tweeted by taking GHMC and GHMC commissioner.