Hyderabad: Agrasen Jayanti to be celebrated at Jagdish Temple

Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj will celebrate the 5149th birth anniversary of Agrasen Maharaj at Jagdish Temple on October 15 at 11:00 a.m.

According to members of Agarwal Samaj,Telangana , this programme will be celebrated grandly by Shi Jagdish Mandir, Agarwal Samaj Hyderguda branch, Vaibhavi Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. After flag hoisting at 11 am, garlands will be laid along with musical instruments and aarti of 101 lamps. President of Agrawal Samaj Hyderguda branch, Gopal Das, stated that in 1982, Jagdish Prasad Saraiwala, the curator of Jagdish temple, installed the statue of Agrasen Maharaj which is made of Panchadhatu and is the first statue of South India in the courtyard of this temple. Dandiya and Garba will be taught by the Agarwal Samaj Hyderguda branch women.

All girls and women above 6 years of age can learn it. It will be taught at Jagdishtemple from October 16,17,18,19 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and only the first 50 people will get entry, said member of Agrawal Samaj.