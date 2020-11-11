Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurates Rythu Vedika

Ranga Reddy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud inaugurated first Ryth Vedika in Nandhigama on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Niranjan Reddy said that the Rythu Vedikas are been constructed throughout the State to bring awareness about the new technology, techniques and skills to the farmers. The officials present at the Rythu Vedikas will be guiding the farmer regarding their crops. 2,604 Rythu Vedikas are being constructed with the budget of 600 crore throughout the State, he said.

In Rythu Vedikas internet facility, meeting hall and other facilities are available in Rythu Vedikas for farmers and assist them to set new reforms in cultivating. The State government is implementing the several schemes for the development of farmers. Each Rythu Vedika was constructed with a cost of Rs 22 lakh to help the farmers.

Excise and Prohibition Minister said that the Telangana government is striving for the development of farmers in the State. The government has introduced several welfare schemes for the farmers like Rythu Bandhu and other schemes and now establishing Rythu Vedikas for the farmers.

Mahabubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, MLCs Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, K Janardhan Reddy, Ranga Reddy ZP Vice Chairman Eta Ganesh, Ranga Reddy District Rythu Bandhu chairman Laxma Reddy and others participated in the programme.