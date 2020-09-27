Hyderabad: AICC Telangana in-charge calls for strengthening cadre ahead of polls

Hyderabad: The new AICC Telangana In-charge, Manickam Tagore, held a series of meetings in Gandhi Bhavan with the TPCC functionaries on the 2nd day of his visit to the city. With an emphasis on teamwork, he asked the leaders to strengthen the cadre to win the upcoming polls of MLC and municipal corporations.



Aiming at two MLC seats under Graduate quota from Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduate constituency and Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar constituency, Tagore held a meeting with important leaders of the six districts which was presided over by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. He called upon leaders to ensure they remain available to people and pay heed to their problems owing to the flawed policies adopted by the TRS government.

As part of the preparation for the MLC elections, he asked the leaders to ensure that all the graduates are registered with the election commission. The AICC Telangana in-charge also asked the leaders to generate awareness amongst the masses about the farm bills and about its impact on the lives of farmers.

To constitute sub-committees

For efficient functioning of the TPCC, Tagore asked the leadership to constitute sub-committees for in-depth study of the serious issues the people were facing and after weighing the pros and cons a strong decision should be made for going ahead with the campaign. He hoped that if the people's issues were taken up seriously, they would remain attached to the party.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that a delegation of TPCC in conformity with the AICC would be meeting the Governor on the issue of farm bill on Monday. The State leadership would also ensure that the signature campaign against the farm bill would be a success. By approaching the farmers in Telangana from October 2, the party is hopeful of garnering opinion against the Union government's decision.