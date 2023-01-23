Hyderabad: AIMIM corporator Haroon Khan suspended from party

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP on Sunday reportedly suspended a party corporator.



According to the sources, the AIMIM suspended Nizamabad Municipal Corporation's Division 13 corporator Haroon Khan after receiving complaints over his alleged involvement in irregularities.

AIMIM's Nizamabad town committee suspended Khan after receiving instructions from Owaisi.

After the suspension, a panel met the district Collector urging action against the corporator. During the meeting, the panel submitted a memorandum on the same.