Hyderabad: Aiming for garbage-free or garbage bin-free city?

Charminar: After the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started to make the city garbage bin-free, citizens have started dumping it along roads.

Door-to-door collection service needs to be ramped up to halt the practice.

Heaps of garbage are lying on Old City streets near the historic Charminar at Panjeshah. Even the area close to the residence of AIMIM legislator Ahmed Balala is full of filth.

According to the locals, it has been more than a week that garbage is being continuously dumped along the roads in Old City. It was bad earlier, but after the civic body removed all bins from streets the roads, it has become worse now.

The GHMC promised to collect garbage from their doorsteps, but citizens allege that trucks come only once a week to pick up waste."This has become a serious issue in Old City with an increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Maintaining and cleaning roads and ensuring garbage-free streets is taking a bad hit," said Mohammed Khaleel, a resident of Charminar. The road starting from Darushifa via Miralam Mandi till Charminar is covered with garbage.