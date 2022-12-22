Hyderabad: Air Commodore Pankaj takes over as Air Officer Commanding

Hyderabad: Air Commodore Pankaj Jain took over as Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station, Hakimpet, Hyderabad from Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal, VSM on Thursday.

Air Officer Pankaj is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 19,1992. During his illustrious career, he has held several important appointments at various Air Force Bases.

He has commanded a front-line fighter base, Air Force Station, Bathinda and later served as Command Ops Planning Officer at CATSPAW of HQ South Western Air Command (SWAC), the Ops 1A at HQ SWAC, Directing Staff at Naval War College and Deputy Commandant of College of Air Warfare.