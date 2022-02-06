Hyderabad: All India Trade Union Congress holds general council meeting

Hyderabad: A national-level general council meeting of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) meeting was held on Sunday at Kachiguda.

Speaking at the meeting, AITUC National General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur claimed, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held accountable in the public sphere for handing over the country's wealth to corporate powers. Modi has been accused of giving corporate thieves a place in the country. The Planning Commission was replaced by the Niti Aayog and corporate powers were appointed as its members. She called for a struggle for the protection of labour rights to reverse the policies of the Modi government at the Centre.

It is deplorable that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the public sector institutions are being destroyed and handed over to the affluent, and that the 2022 budget has made large-scale allocations without implementing any of the promises made in the 2021 annual budget. She said 40 crore people in the country were living below the poverty line but the Central government did not care about them.

Amarjeet Kaur called on the people, workers, women, farmers, laborers, youth and all sections of the society to unite. CPI MP Binoy Vishwam, CPI National Executive member and former MP Azeez Pasha, AITUC Telangana State Working President Md Yousuf, AITUC State Secretary Motte Nararasimha, AITUC National Secretary BV Vijayalakshmi along with AITUC National Leaders Mohan, G Obulesu, Rajendran, Vidyasagar, PM Murthy and Prempavani were present.