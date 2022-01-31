Hyderabad: All set for hosting Saint Ramanuja celebrations

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad will immerse in spirituality from February 2 to 14 as the city is decked up to host one of the world's biggest events, the 12-day "Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham" to commemorate the 1000th birth anniversary of Saint Ramanujacharya.

Sri Ramanuja was an Indian philosopher, Hindu theologian, social reformer, and one of the most important exponents of the Sri Vaishnavism tradition within Hinduism. His philosophical foundations for devotionalism were influential to the Bhakti movement.

This gala function will be attended by noted seers, pontiffs, VIPs, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Supreme Court and High Court judges and corporate honchos.

The Telangana Government has taken up the responsibility to make fool-proof arrangements for the grand unveiling of the "Statue of Equality", the 216-ft statue of the 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya on the 40-acre sprawling premises of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy's ashram at Muchintal village on the outskirts of Hyderabad on February 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few State Chief Ministers will participate in the celebrations.

Local municipal authorities and police authorities in coordination with the Ashram management were conducting regular reviews on traffic management, supply of drinking water, fire safety and crowd management during the 12-day yagna at the Ashram.

In view of regular visits of leaders from across the country during the 12-day event, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has entrusted a group of senior IAS officials the responsibility of making special arrangements for VIPs by following necessary protocols.

"The CM himself would be visiting the ashram during the VIP arrivals and take part in the yagna and other spiritual events. A special puja will also be performed by KCR and family in the newly inaugurated temples in the ashram. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Patil, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and several Union ministers are also likely to visit the place during the 12-day celebrations.

Yagnas will be performed with 1,035 kundas every day. On an average the consecration of nine Divya Desams (temples) will be performed. It is expected that 20,000 to 30,000 devotees will attend the yagna every day. Devotees were coming forward to donate mercury, yanthrams, cow ghee, samidhalu, navarathnalu, silk robes for the lord" which will be used during yagna. According to Tridandi Srimanarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, even inhaling the smoke from the 'Yagna Gundams' would build immunity against various illnesses like corona. He said the Ashtakshari Mahamantram, 'Om Namo Narayanaya', would be rendered for one crore times during the 12-day celebrations.