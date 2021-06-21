Hyderabad: Allow us to continue with online classes, say teachers

Hyderabad: The spectre of a potential third wave has been haunting many teachers and parents, with apprehension that children will be the worst affected. Opposing the decision of the government of reopening schools, teachers are worried that resumption of schools might put children at high risk, especially of the primary and secondary classes, as they are extremely vulnerable.

Suchi Srivastav, who teaches music and maths at a well-known school in the City, criticised the decision of resuming all classes. "If at all government wants to reopen schools, it should have only reopened classes 9 and 10. Risking children between 6-12 years is an imprudent decision."

She is unwilling to allow her daughter for physical attendance, who studies in class IV. She reasoned: "we cannot comprise my daughter's health."

Similarly, teachers of other schools in the City opined that rather than reopening schools, which will risk students' lives, they explained, the government should ramp up pediatric beds to prioritising vaccination for students and parents of kids below 12 years and stay prepared to battle against the potential third wave.

Shubhangi Katre, a teacher-cum-parent, who has a similar observation, shared sending her child to school will be the most unwise decision by a parent. A teacher would never risk the student's health. Therefore, the State should pay heed to the Centre's rules and not hurry in starting schools when the third wave is closer, she told The Hans India.

Expressing a similar view on the decision of reopening of schools, many principals shared that the government should allow schools to continue with online classes. They pointed out that the World Health Organization informed that the next wave will affect children.

"We are not sure when the children will get vaccinated; nor we have a vaccine yet for them." noted a vice- principal of the Delhi World School.

Meanwhile, The Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF) has been demanding to vaccinate teachers before education institutions resume from July 1. They felt that schools should not start unless every teacher in the State is vaccinated. "If we teachers are vaccinated; it will pose less risk and students can also be on a safer side till they get vaccinated," observed Shabbir Ali.