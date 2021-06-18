Hyderabad: Alwal residents raise pitch for new road

Alwal: The poor condition of Sai Brindavan Colony road connecting Alwal to Kompally, worries the residents as the kaccha road might take lives and result in accidents during rains.



Locals alleged that the road is lying like this from almost two years and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials remain deaf to their complaints since then.

According to the locals traveling on this totally damaged road that is connecting from Sai Brindavan Colony , Alwal to Ice Factory via New Bolarum which is a major route connecting Kompally highway has become hectic day by day for local residents in Alwal, Bolarum and Kompally. This route which is muddy 365 days is also a major road connecting to the State Highway 1 (Rajiv Rahadari/Karimnagar Highway) and NH44 (Nizamabad Highway).

"The link road is not properly laid and is giving hardship to travellers. New apartments get approvals every year but no efforts are being taken to improve the infrastructure. They are around 10-15 colonies depended on this road. The approximate 1.5 km road has been neglected for many years. There is no smooth run of transport and there are a lot of pits and ditches everywhere. The condition of the road becomes worst during the rainy season, "said Prasanna, resident of Alwal.

"Its been years that the road between Ice Factory to Sai Brindavan colony road is pending and official's are never bothered to lay a new road. The issue of this road is a very important matter to be considered by GHMC immediately for which sanction is pending for a long time," said K Srinivas Varma, General Secretary, GAASA

B Maheshwar , executive engineer, Alwal Circle said, "We have received many complaints regarding this issue, we have submitted proposal to head office regarding this issue. The works would take little time."