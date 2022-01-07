Hyderabad: Ambedkar Nagar grapples with a host of civic issues

Rajendranagar: Though Ambedkar Nagar in Premavathipet village in Rajendranagar mandal boasts of good sewage system and proper roads, it is lacking in many basic civic amenities, causing severe hardship to the dwellers. No proper sanitation, dilapidated streetlight poles of the erstwhile gram panchayat era and dangling cables on streets paint a grim picture of the colony on the Himayatsagar road.



While some old streetlight poles were bent unable to withstand the weight of dangling cables, some poles are seen having cable wires fastened to them in such a way that people moving close may contact the cables accidently. They pose a grave risk to locals, especially children.

Rued B Pavan, a local, "Most street poles in the colony were fixed almost 40 years back under the gram panchayat rule. Though the area nestles amid several government establishments/institutions, such as NIRD, Registration, mandal office, agri research academies, the GHMC has turned a blind eye to making it a more vibrant colony, on a par with others, by ensuring proper streetlights and fix dangling wires, besides proper sanitation. Sweeping is not done regularly."

Corroborating it, Pacha Srinivaslu, founding member and chief adviser Ambedkar Sangham, said, "More pathetic is the condition of Ambedkar Bhavan after whom the colony is named. Most land allocated to the bhavan has been encroached, while only a piece of 800 sy of open land with a small structure on a portion is left. It is not safe, as incursions remain shrinking the premises."

"The building constructed in 1994 with a fund of Rs 1.1 lakh by the Social Welfare department," he said. In the absence of proper maintenance, it wears a deserted look as it was not used for years. The structure is dilapidated and is falling as it lacked proper supervision or patronage."











