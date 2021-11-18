Hyderabad: Ambedkar Nagar sees no respite from stench

East Marredpally: The residents of Ambedkar Nagar Colony in East Marredpally have expressed concern over the deplorable civic facilities in their locality. The lack of proper sewerage system, bad internal roads, a tube well awaiting repairs, trees that need trimming, malfunction of streetlights and others are on the list of issues that are crying for civic body's attention.

With no proper underground drainage pipelines, the colony lanes smell malodorous with the stench from sewage that flows through the lanes. With the colony roads becoming cesspools, the mosquito breeding has increased manifold with many dengue cases reported recently. Another major concern is the tube well that needs repairs, due to which locals are forced to fetch water from nearby colonies.

"We are compelled to live amid unhygienic conditions. Though we have been requesting the GHMC officials to lay a new sewerage pipelines for many years now, they have grown blind to our woes with no steps taken to mitigate the issue," said N Anjaneya, president of Ambedkar Nagar.

"While a few streetlights are not functioning, others are covered by trees. As a result, we are forced to commute under darkness. Our pleas to trim down the trees and also restore the non-functioning streetlights to the officials concerned have gone in vain," said Srinivas, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar.

"Apart from these, the colony roads, which are narrow already, are filled with potholes. Many representations were given to GHMC officials urging re-carpeting of roads, but no concrete measures were taken to develop the roads till date," rued Y Uma, another resident of Ambedkar Nagar.